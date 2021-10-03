Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

CPE stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

