Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 45,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,846,120.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $85.21 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

