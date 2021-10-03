EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EQT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133,902 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 43.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 667,069 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.62 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

