Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $40,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

NYSE:EQR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

