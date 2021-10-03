Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 25,900 Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Middlefield Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

