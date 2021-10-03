Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 28,556 Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Penns Woods Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,888.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,330 shares of company stock worth $174,374 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

