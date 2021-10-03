Ergoteles LLC Invests $626,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

