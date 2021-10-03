Ergoteles LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60.
In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.