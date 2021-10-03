Ergoteles LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

