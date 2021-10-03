Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ames National by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ames National by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ames National by 234.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ames National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

ATLO opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $211.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

