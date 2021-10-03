Ergoteles LLC Sells 28,029 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,029 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.