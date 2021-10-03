Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.36 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

