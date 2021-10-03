ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ESP Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 268,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. ESP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
ESP Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.