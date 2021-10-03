ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESP Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 268,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. ESP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

