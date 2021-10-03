EUNO Achieves Market Cap of $6.89 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $19,250.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00709263 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,331,240,042 coins and its circulating supply is 6,331,240,697 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

