Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,591,319 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

