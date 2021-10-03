Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 419,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

