Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XELA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XELA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

