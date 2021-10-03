Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

