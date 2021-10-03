Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.01. 14,897,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,470,518. The stock has a market cap of $967.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.48. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

