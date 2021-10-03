FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $418.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FactSet continues to benefit from high client retention, solid revenue growth and a competitive pricing strategy. The company looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and robust global network. Acquisitions have helped FactSet broaden its product suite, thereby delivering innovative products and evolve as a global financial database company. Consistent efforts in share buybacks and dividend payments boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of FactSet have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year. On the flip side, pricing pressure remains a major concern for FactSet. Acquisitions-related integration risks and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations act as major headwinds.”

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Shares of FDS opened at $394.13 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.25 and a 200 day moving average of $343.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,845. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

