Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,075,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fast Track Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 282,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. Fast Track Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.37.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

