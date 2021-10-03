FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 1 year low of $218.18 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

