Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Trimmed by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

