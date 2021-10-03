FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($1.01). FibroGen posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 1,006,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $957.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

