Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 11.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.