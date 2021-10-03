Financial Review: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.07%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 16.78 $23.72 million $0.09 49.33 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.91 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.39

Maverix Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

