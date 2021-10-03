Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FNWD remained flat at $$41.05 during trading on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

