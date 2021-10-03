First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.64.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.