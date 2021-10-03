First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.90

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $19.95. First Community shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 9,844 shares.

FCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in First Community by 60.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Community by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Community by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Community by 28.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

