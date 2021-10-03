First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 373,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

IFV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 75,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,220. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

