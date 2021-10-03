First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 33,959 shares.The stock last traded at $85.51 and had previously closed at $85.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
