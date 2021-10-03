First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 33,959 shares.The stock last traded at $85.51 and had previously closed at $85.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 42.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

