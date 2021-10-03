First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 48,707 shares.The stock last traded at $109.85 and had previously closed at $111.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

