First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $62.86. 320,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 578,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 27.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

