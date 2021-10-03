First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

