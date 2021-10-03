First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 57.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

