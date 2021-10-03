Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

