Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$1.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$581.70 million and a P/E ratio of -47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.38. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

