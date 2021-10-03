Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 60,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

FLME stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 13,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Flame Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.