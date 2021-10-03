Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 208.3% in September

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,500 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the August 31st total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,355.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

FGSGF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

