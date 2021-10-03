FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.