Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £190 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £179.87 ($235.00) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £166.54 ($217.58).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £148.20 ($193.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £117 ($152.86) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business’s fifty day moving average price is £140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £141.15. The company has a market capitalization of £25.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -356.25.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

