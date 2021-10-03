Flux Tops One Day Volume of $665,596.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Flux has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market cap of $78.86 million and $665,596.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00239929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00122941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00158417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,042,460 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

