Formation Fi Market Capitalization Hits $12.50 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $12.50 million and $1.44 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars.

