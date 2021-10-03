Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,182 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $298.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.53 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

