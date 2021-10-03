Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVIV opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

