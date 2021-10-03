Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.95. 562,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

