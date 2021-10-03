FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Up 67.6% in September

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXW. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,049,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,966,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,894,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 2,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

