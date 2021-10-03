Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Electric worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

