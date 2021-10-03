Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in September

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,608. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

