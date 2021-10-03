Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.20. 20,176,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,871,820. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.94. The company has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

