Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,271,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,043. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76.

